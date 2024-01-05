Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Lower Austria
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Lower Austria, Austria

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms in Gemeinde Hinterbruehl, Austria
Villa 8 rooms
Gemeinde Hinterbruehl, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 13 rooms in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 13 rooms
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€5,39M
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms in Gemeinde Edlitz, Austria
Villa 10 rooms
Gemeinde Edlitz, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a plot of approx. 1385 m2 with a house of approx. 300 m2. The property has undev…
€620,000
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms in Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
Villa 10 rooms
Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
The following object offers two possibilities: Rental option: € 13,000.00 per month Purchase…
€10,00M
Leave a request
Villa with yard, with garage in Gemeinde Breitenfurt bei Wien, Austria
Villa with yard, with garage
Gemeinde Breitenfurt bei Wien, Austria
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 2
In Breitenfurt West an apartment building with a large garden and a covered pool is for sale…
€1,60M
Leave a request

Properties features in Lower Austria, Austria

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir