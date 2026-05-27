  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Aura Homes

Aura Homes

Georgia, Tbilisi
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2025
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
aurahomes.ge
Working time
Open now
About the agency

Welcome to Aura Homes, a real estate agency built on a personalized and strategic approach to every property. We work with a wide range of real estate, from residential apartments and family homes to commercial spaces, investment opportunities, and hospitality projects.

At Aura Homes, we believe that every property has its own story, value, and ideal audience. That’s why we create a custom marketing and sales strategy for each individual listing, focusing on positioning, presentation, visibility, and targeted promotion. Our goal is not simply to list properties, but to help clients achieve the best possible results through thoughtful strategy, modern marketing, and a tailored client experience.

Services
  • Residential Property Sales
  • Luxury Real Estate Marketing
  • Commercial Property Sales & Leasing
  • Investment Property Consulting
  • Hotel & Hospitality Property Representation
  • Property Marketing & Strategic Positioning
  • Professional Property Presentation & Branding
  • Buyer Representation
  • Rental & Leasing Services
  • Market Research & Property Evaluation
  • International Buyer Outreach
  • Custom Sales Strategy for Individual Properties
  • Digital Advertising & Property Promotion
  • Real Estate Consulting for Investors
  • End-to-End Transaction Support
Our agents in Georgia
Ana Ediberidze
Ana Ediberidze
1 property
Agencies nearby
PRO Silver
Geo Estate
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2018
New buildings 86 Residential property 657 Сommercial properties 4 Long-term rental 29
Geo Estate is an international property investment agency helping clients discover and access high-potential global markets. Since 2018, we’ve been offering global property investment & migration services, focusing on growing regions like Georgia (Tbilisi & Batumi), the UAE, Bali, and Phuket…
Leave a request
Geos
Georgia, Tbilisi
Residential property 71 Сommercial properties 16 Long-term rental 150 Short-term rental 1 Lands 23
The real estate agency “GEOS” is a Baltic company with an operational experience in European market . We protect the interests of our clients and give maximum attention to their needs, providing assistance both for buying and selling transactions of the real estate in Georgia, as well as res…
Leave a request
Tbilhouse
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 4
Our company Tbilhouse has been on the market since 2015, and since 1998 it has been operating under a different name. Our profile Buy-Sell-Rent. any real estate.
Leave a request
MBG Group
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2012
Сommercial properties 20 Lands 14
The MBG Group company was founded in 2015. It has come a long and difficult way to take its rightful place in a competitive environment and become one of the most successful examples in its field. The company is constantly renewing itself, closely following the real estate market, and follow…
Leave a request
RECOM
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 500
Experienced specialists of our company will help you choose and purchase real estate in Batumi on conditions that suit you first. Recom will satisfy your need for a safe and comfortable stay. Our mission – to make your choice optimal using your experience and new technologies. Gratu…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Realting.com
Go