  United Arab Emirates
  Dubai
  Residential complex Breva

Residential complex Breva

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$369,700
;
17
ID: 33008
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Breva is a premium lifestyle with sea views, innovative technology and resort infrastructure from AYS Developers on Dubai Islands.

Breva is a modern premium residential complex from AYS Developers, located in the heart of the promising coastal cluster Dubai Islands.

Facilities and lifestyle
The complex offers an extensive set of premium amenities:

- infinity pool with sea water on the roof with views of the sea and yacht harbor,
- Pool at podium level,
- modern gym,
- The Bose Cinema Acoustics,
- areas for yoga and meditation,
- children's play area,
- boardroom,
BBQ spaces and recreation areas.

Each element of the infrastructure is aimed at creating a resort lifestyle inside the residence.

Location - the center of Dubai Islands
The strategic location makes the project convenient for both living and investment:

- 10 minutes to Gold Souq Metro Station
20 minutes to Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai
- 18 minutes to Dubai World Trade Center
- 22 minutes to The Dubai Frame,
- 33 minutes to Business Bay.

Dubai Islands is developing as a new coastal lifestyle center with beaches, marinas, F&B clusters and tourist attractions, which enhances the long-term potential of the project.

Contact now to get a Breva presentation, explore the layouts and choose a residence in one of the most technologically advanced and stylish Dubai Islands projects from AYS Developers.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Close
