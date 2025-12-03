Residential complex Breva

Breva is a premium lifestyle with sea views, innovative technology and resort infrastructure from AYS Developers on Dubai Islands.
Breva is a modern premium residential complex from AYS Developers, located in the heart of the promising coastal cluster Dubai Islands.
Facilities and lifestyle
The complex offers an extensive set of premium amenities:
- infinity pool with sea water on the roof with views of the sea and yacht harbor,
- Pool at podium level,
- modern gym,
- The Bose Cinema Acoustics,
- areas for yoga and meditation,
- children's play area,
- boardroom,
BBQ spaces and recreation areas.
Each element of the infrastructure is aimed at creating a resort lifestyle inside the residence.
Location - the center of Dubai Islands
The strategic location makes the project convenient for both living and investment:
- 10 minutes to Gold Souq Metro Station
20 minutes to Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai
- 18 minutes to Dubai World Trade Center
- 22 minutes to The Dubai Frame,
- 33 minutes to Business Bay.
Dubai Islands is developing as a new coastal lifestyle center with beaches, marinas, F&B clusters and tourist attractions, which enhances the long-term potential of the project.
Contact now to get a Breva presentation, explore the layouts and choose a residence in one of the most technologically advanced and stylish Dubai Islands projects from AYS Developers.