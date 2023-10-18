Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Dubai Studio City
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Dubai Studio City, UAE

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Portofino at Damac Lagoons is a new development by Damac Properties that offers elegant desi…
€566,509
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
€643,760
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
€598,697
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€643,760
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€754,229
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€1,05M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you Malta, located in the newest master community in Dubai, Damac Lag…
€596,815
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Elite Estate is pleased to offer you amazing 3 Bed + Maid Villa for Resale in Post handed ov…
€579,384
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 212 m²
Morocco is the latest stunning luxurious residential complex by the Damac Properties that of…
€769,422
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 323 m²
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
€669,768
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€674,918
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€662,558
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 322 m²
MARBELLA at DAMAC Lagoons represents 4 & 5 bedroom luxury townhouses inspired by an architec…
€671,571
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
MARBELLA at DAMAC Lagoons represents 4 & 5 bedroom luxury townhouses inspired by an architec…
€658,695
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 314 m²
MARBELLA at DAMAC Lagoons represents 4 & 5 bedroom luxury townhouses inspired by an architec…
€673,631
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€719,210
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 311 m²
Blending relaxation and sophistication to create the ideal place at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoo…
€750,625
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€724,617
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€658,696
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 311 m²
Blending relaxation and sophistication to create the ideal place at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoo…
€678,782
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 311 m²
Blending relaxation and sophistication to create the ideal place at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoo…
€753,458
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€658,696
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 295 m²
Blending relaxation and sophistication to create the ideal place at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoo…
€663,073
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€678,782
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€658,696
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 297 m²
Blending relaxation and sophistication to create the ideal place at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoo…
€663,589
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir