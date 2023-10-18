UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Dubai Studio City
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Dubai Studio City, UAE
Townhouse
Clear all
26 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3
3
192 m²
Portofino at Damac Lagoons is a new development by Damac Properties that offers elegant desi…
€566,509
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
4
215 m²
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
€643,760
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
4
212 m²
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
€598,697
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
4
211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€643,760
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
5
211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€754,229
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
313 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€1,05M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
4
211 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you Malta, located in the newest master community in Dubai, Damac Lag…
€596,815
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3
3
193 m²
Elite Estate is pleased to offer you amazing 3 Bed + Maid Villa for Resale in Post handed ov…
€579,384
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4
5
212 m²
Morocco is the latest stunning luxurious residential complex by the Damac Properties that of…
€769,422
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
323 m²
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
€669,768
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€674,918
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€662,558
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
322 m²
MARBELLA at DAMAC Lagoons represents 4 & 5 bedroom luxury townhouses inspired by an architec…
€671,571
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
313 m²
MARBELLA at DAMAC Lagoons represents 4 & 5 bedroom luxury townhouses inspired by an architec…
€658,695
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
314 m²
MARBELLA at DAMAC Lagoons represents 4 & 5 bedroom luxury townhouses inspired by an architec…
€673,631
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€719,210
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
311 m²
Blending relaxation and sophistication to create the ideal place at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoo…
€750,625
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€724,617
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€658,696
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
311 m²
Blending relaxation and sophistication to create the ideal place at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoo…
€678,782
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
311 m²
Blending relaxation and sophistication to create the ideal place at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoo…
€753,458
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€658,696
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
295 m²
Blending relaxation and sophistication to create the ideal place at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoo…
€663,073
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€678,782
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
313 m²
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
€658,696
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5
6
297 m²
Blending relaxation and sophistication to create the ideal place at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoo…
€663,589
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
