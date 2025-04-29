Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Al Taf Al Gharbi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studio Apartments in Al Taf Al Gharbi, United Arab Emirates

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Al Taf Al Gharbi, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Al Taf Al Gharbi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8
Attention! INVESTMENT PAYMENT PLAN!!!  -30% of the installment price  ,Only three unit…
$260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Al Taf Al Gharbi, United Arab Emirates

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go