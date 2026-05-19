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Apartments with garage for sale in Odesa Raion, Ukraine

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Odesa
2914
Lymanka
64
Chornomorsk
8
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1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 989 m²
Floor 7/3
Unique 3-story penthouse in the center of Odesa A one-of-a-kind 3-story penthouse on the …
$3,00M
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Property types in Odesa Raion

1 BHK
2 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Odesa Raion, Ukraine

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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