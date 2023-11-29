Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Odeskiy rayon, Ukraine

1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/4
€13,629
3 room apartment in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
€20,898
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/7
€27,258
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/7
€48,155
2 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/16
€57,241
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
€30,438
2 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 10/16
€36,343
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
€26,349
2 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/17
€49,972
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
€22,715
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
€38,161
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
€23,532
1 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/13
€29,983
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
€22,715
2 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 12/13
€32,709
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 12/21
€36,343
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 11/21
€36,343
2 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/16
€41,795
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
€22,715
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 11/12
€16,355
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
€36,343
2 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/6
€57,241
1 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/6
€41,795
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/4
€15,900
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 6/16
€26,349
1 room apartment in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/10
€29,529
3 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/5
€45,429
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/10
€32,709
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/8
€24,259
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
€24,418
