Residential properties for sale in Chornomorska miska rada, Ukraine

Chornomorsk
8
24 properties total found
5 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
5 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
€62,054
2 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 14/25
€13,688
1 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/10
15410 One-room apartment for sale. In a residential condition, with all…
€47,453
5 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
5 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
15278. For sale at home in Chernomorsk. 3 floors, total area 350 m2. Th…
€209,888
3 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
3 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/2
15277 For sale is a house in Chernomorsk. 2 floors, total area 165 m2. …
€205,325
9 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
9 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 594 m²
Floor 1/3
15139 I will sell a house in Chernomorsk with sea views. Three-story ho…
€409,738
2 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
14859 Sale of a 3-story house by the sea. Total area 65 sqm 1. Floor …
€77,567
2 room apartment in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
10450 For sale 2 - indoor apartment in Black Sea. Apartment for repair.…
€14,601
1 room apartment in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
Floor 3/3
9315. . . I offer for sale 1 - a room apartment in Sauvignon. Water and…
€7,939
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
7834...On sale is the house - a fortune in the Burlachy Balka by the se…
€65,704
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
7750 Selling 2 - x floor cottage in the Poseidon cooperative". Total ar…
€118,632
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 6676 We offer for sale 2 - x a floor house near the sea in the Burlac…
€43,803
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 6675. . . . . . We offer for sale a small house near the sea in the …
€17,339
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 5602. For sale 2 - x floor house by the sea. The total area of 70 sq.…
€54,753
4 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
4 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2817. Exclusive sale. Selling 3 - x floor house by the sea in the vil…
€383,274
8 room house in Malodolynske, Ukraine
8 room house
Malodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2774. We offer for sale 3 - x floor house on the lake in the village.…
€50,191
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2333. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
€86,693
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2338. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
€59,316
House in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
House
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 2331. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
€13,688
House in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
House
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2330. For sale 3 - x level cottage in the village. Sauvignone. The to…
€41,065
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2328 For sale 2 - floor house in Burlachy Balk. Total area 90 sq.m. …
€82,130
7 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
7 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 1120. . . We offer for sale a spacious three-story house in Chernomor…
€164,260
5 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
5 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 352 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1093. . House for sale in. Chernomorsk on the street. Embankment with…
€73,004
7 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
7 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1055. . . I will sell a new house, unfinished, near Sauvignon, on Yes…
€42,890
