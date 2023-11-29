Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Chornomorska miska rada
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Chornomorska miska rada, Ukraine

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 14/25
€13,688
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/10
15410 One-room apartment for sale. In a residential condition, with all…
€47,453
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
10450 For sale 2 - indoor apartment in Black Sea. Apartment for repair.…
€14,601
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
Floor 3/3
9315. . . I offer for sale 1 - a room apartment in Sauvignon. Water and…
€7,939
Leave a request

Properties features in Chornomorska miska rada, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir