Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Chornomorska miska rada
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Chornomorska miska rada, Ukraine

House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
5 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
5 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
€62,054
Leave a request
5 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
5 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
15278. For sale at home in Chernomorsk. 3 floors, total area 350 m2. Th…
€209,888
Leave a request
3 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
3 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/2
15277 For sale is a house in Chernomorsk. 2 floors, total area 165 m2. …
€205,325
Leave a request
9 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
9 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 594 m²
Floor 1/3
15139 I will sell a house in Chernomorsk with sea views. Three-story ho…
€409,738
Leave a request
2 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
2 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
14859 Sale of a 3-story house by the sea. Total area 65 sqm 1. Floor …
€77,567
Leave a request
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
7834...On sale is the house - a fortune in the Burlachy Balka by the se…
€65,704
Leave a request
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
7750 Selling 2 - x floor cottage in the Poseidon cooperative". Total ar…
€118,632
Leave a request
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 6676 We offer for sale 2 - x a floor house near the sea in the Burlac…
€43,803
Leave a request
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 6675. . . . . . We offer for sale a small house near the sea in the …
€17,339
Leave a request
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 5602. For sale 2 - x floor house by the sea. The total area of 70 sq.…
€54,753
Leave a request
4 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
4 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2817. Exclusive sale. Selling 3 - x floor house by the sea in the vil…
€383,274
Leave a request
8 room house in Malodolynske, Ukraine
8 room house
Malodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2774. We offer for sale 3 - x floor house on the lake in the village.…
€50,191
Leave a request
3 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2333. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
€86,693
Leave a request
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2338. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
€59,316
Leave a request
House in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
House
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 2331. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
€13,688
Leave a request
House in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
House
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2330. For sale 3 - x level cottage in the village. Sauvignone. The to…
€41,065
Leave a request
4 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
4 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2328 For sale 2 - floor house in Burlachy Balk. Total area 90 sq.m. …
€82,130
Leave a request
7 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
7 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 1120. . . We offer for sale a spacious three-story house in Chernomor…
€164,260
Leave a request
5 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
5 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 352 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1093. . House for sale in. Chernomorsk on the street. Embankment with…
€73,004
Leave a request
7 room house in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
7 room house
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1055. . . I will sell a new house, unfinished, near Sauvignon, on Yes…
€42,890
Leave a request

Properties features in Chornomorska miska rada, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir