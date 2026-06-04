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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Ukraine

;
Kyiv
22
Odesa
2911
Odesa Oblast
3753
Lymanka
63
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Chernivtsi, Ukraine
2 bedroom apartment
Chernivtsi, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/10
Your attention is a simple 3-bedroom apartment in the business class.Main advantages of the …
$131,406
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Languages
Русский, Українська
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Property types in Ukraine

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Ukraine

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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