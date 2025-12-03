  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Serbia

Belgrade
Central Serbia
City of Belgrade
Nisava Administrative District
Residential quarter Belgrade Waterfront
Residential quarter Belgrade Waterfront
Belgrade, Serbia
$176,582
Modern complex in the center of Belgrade, providing high-quality infrastructure 5*****. Studios with an area of ​​32 m², and one-bedroom apartments – from 45 m², with two bedrooms – from 76 m². This is a landmark project for Belgrade, which has become its new center of attraction, incl…
MD Realty
Residential complex Nish
Residential complex Nish
Residential complex Nish
Donji Matejevac, Serbia
$74,013
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
К продаже предлагается квартиры от застройщика в Сербии, в городе Ниш Ниш, третий по численности населения и экономическому положению город Сербии. Прекрасная природа, хорошая экология, границы с Болгарией и Черногорией. ЕС выделил деньги для строительства скоростной ж/д Белград - Ниш …
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Leksus
Residential complex Leksus
Residential complex Leksus
Rušanj, Serbia
$98,181
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
VAT is NOT INCLUDED IN THE QUARTER PRICE! A great opportunity to successfully invest money and get the VNZH of a European country! An excellent multifunctional residential complex is being built in the capital of Serbia, in the Bezhetskaya oblique region He will become an island of …
VIP REALTY CLUB
