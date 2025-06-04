Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Serbia

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Surcin, Serbia
Plot of land
Surcin, Serbia
Development Land for Sale – Ključ, Surčin, Belgrade, Serbia Strategically located develop…
$881,165
Plot of land in City of Belgrade, Serbia
Plot of land
City of Belgrade, Serbia
Land of the land 5 acres, the center of Belgrade, the horse -haired area. It is dilated to b…
$240,440
Plot of land in Cajetina Municipality, Serbia
Plot of land
Cajetina Municipality, Serbia
Land for sale in Zlatibor, central Serbia, 26.000 m2. Ideal for construction of facilities f…
$743,739
Plot of land in City of Belgrade, Serbia
Plot of land
City of Belgrade, Serbia
Earth, 40 hectares, of which 20 hectares are agricultural land, 20 hectares, which are allow…
$3,52M
Plot of land in City of Belgrade, Serbia
Plot of land
City of Belgrade, Serbia
A beautiful plot in a quiet location only 15 minutes from the center of Belgrade. The plot i…
$390,870
Plot of land in City of Belgrade, Serbia
Plot of land
City of Belgrade, Serbia
Earth, 70 acres, located in Belgrade, near the main highway, which goes through the whole ci…
$5,44M
Plot of land in Sopot, Serbia
Plot of land
Sopot, Serbia
Plot 4200m2 buildin land.Conections for electricity, water, gas and soonfiber optic internet…
$271,438
Plot of land in Kadina Luka, Serbia
Plot of land
Kadina Luka, Serbia
Stone mine " Granite-Dacite" near the town of Ljig - Kadina port -central Serbia. Currently …
$1,63M
Plot of land in City of Novi Sad, Serbia
Plot of land
City of Novi Sad, Serbia
Land plot in   Botsk. 6 km from the Novyard Garden, in the environmentally friendly area …
$369,598
