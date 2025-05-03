Show property on map Show properties list
  Thailand
  Long-term rental
  Apartment
  Sea view
  5. Sea view

Monthly rent of flats and apartments seaview in Thailand

Chon Buri Province
9
Pattaya City
9
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
6 bedroom villa in Choeng Thale, Thailand
6 bedroom villa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 040 m²
Number of floors 2
$19,398
per month
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/46
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (rent from 6 months), fully furnished and equipped…
$1,302
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/8
A cozy 1-bedroom apartment of 29 sqm on the third floor, overlooking the palace and Pratamna…
$299
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view FOR RENT at Riviera Wongamat in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view FOR RENT at Riviera Wongamat
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 31/43
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view FOR RENT at Riviera Wongamat Tower A corner Unit  Size 81 m²…
$1,710
per month
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom 1 bathroom FOR RENT in Zire Wongmat in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom 1 bathroom FOR RENT in Zire Wongmat
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 19/51
1 bedroom 1 bathroom FOR RENT in Zire Wongmat  -Size 49 sqm.  -1 bedroom 1 bathroom -Ci…
$740
per month
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 28/31
1 Bedroom sea view30 m2 in   Edge Central Pattaya in South Pattaya, Pattaya -30 sq.m.  -…
$1,032
per month
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom for rent in Zire Wongamat in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom for rent in Zire Wongamat
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 15/54
2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom for rent in Zire Wongamat Zire Wongamat for rent Location : Wongam…
$35,000
per month
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 15/46
A 1-bedroom apartment (rent from 6 months), fully furnished and equipped in an elite skyscra…
$659
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom Villa in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom Villa
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Brand new Pool Villa for Rent in Pattaya city! 2 mins to Soi Baukao 5mins to Central Festiva…
$5,226
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/8
Magnificent one-bedroom apartment with sea and golf course views, 42 sqm, 4th floor, equippe…
$448
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 25/25
Discover urban sophistication in this spacious 86 m² apartment located in the heart of Bangk…
$2,015
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
NEW AND NICE 2 bedroom for rent in PALM WONGAMAT in Na Kluea, Thailand
NEW AND NICE 2 bedroom for rent in PALM WONGAMAT
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 24/46
NEW AND NICE 2 bedroom for rent in PALM WONGAMAT -2 bedroom  -83 sq m.  -24 fl.  -3 TV, …
$2,800
per month
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English

