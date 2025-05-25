Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thailand

4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Malai Thap Tai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Malai Thap Tai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment offer in Hua Hin from the famous developer SUPSIRI!House from the Invest…
$195,607
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Hua Hin, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Hua Hin, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Introducing a Brand-New Private Pool Villa Project in Hua Hin, a Beach-Side resort where the…
$370,528
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Hua Hin, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury living in this stunning 3 bedroom villa in Hua…
$147,842
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Malai Thap Tai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Malai Thap Tai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment offer in Hua Hin from the famous developer SUPSIRI!House from the Invest…
$267,141
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
