Seaview Apartments for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
22
Kathu
5
Apartment To archive
551 property total found
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Area 90 m²
RESALE. A spacious 90 sqm condo in a stunning resort with outstanding facilities and dining …
€302,527
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
€126,565
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
€67,027
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 640 m²
RESALE. An excellent investment choice, located up on a hill, 2  minutes walk to Kalim Beach…
€292,272
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 735 m²
RESALE. The pinnacle of luxury coastal living, an unparalleled location overlooking Naithon …
€2,15M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 29 235 m²
RESALE. A spacious condo with a large terrace and scenic views of the surrounding mountains …
€423,025
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/7
€98,952
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/8
€103,456
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/7
€97,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/7
€95,666
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/5
€108,117
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
€95,700
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/7
€113,750
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
€106,250
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/7
€112,280
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/6
€94,102
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
€88,780
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/7
€103,350
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/9
€97,900
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/7
€105,884
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
€114,928
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/8
€100,770
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request

Property types in Phuket

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
