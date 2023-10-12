Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pattaya, Thailand

6 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€401,626
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with surveillance security system, with parking in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with surveillance security system, with parking
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
€144,831
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
€218,777
Villa 3 room villa in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Village Pattaya, Huay Yai - The Largest Luxury Brand New Pool Villa Project in Pattay…
€450,263
Villa 9 room villa in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 9 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 400 m²
Most Luxurious Villa for Sale in Pattaya Spectacular discount from 200 m to 160 m THB. S…
€4,12M
Villa 3 room villa in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 040 m²
Fantastic Offer for This Luxurious Pool Villa in Na Jomtien Area Special offer for a 3 be…
€423,505

Mir