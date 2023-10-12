Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Pattaya
  5. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Pattaya, Thailand

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 9/51
€68,226
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/8
€43,190

Properties features in Pattaya, Thailand

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir