  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Apartment in a new building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga

Apartment in a new building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga

Mijas, Spain
from
$414,201
;
21
Leave a request
ID: 33182
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga

This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole golf course featuring wide fairways, scenic water features, and stunning views of the sea and surrounding mountains. The resort offers excellent facilities, including a modern clubhouse, a restaurant with panoramic views, a driving range, and practice greens. Surrounded by upscale villas and apartments, Cerrado del Águila combines tranquil living with a sporty, sophisticated lifestyle in the heart of the Costa del Sol.

Cerrado del Águila is ideally located in Mijas Costa, offering easy access to key destinations along the Costa del Sol. The nearest beach is just 4 km away, making it perfect for quick seaside getaways. Málaga Airport is approximately 27 km away, providing convenient international connections. The historic center of Málaga, with its museums, shops, and cultural attractions, is about 33 km from the resort. Marbella, known for its upscale shopping and vibrant marina, lies around 30 km to the west. This central location makes Cerrado del Águila a great base for enjoying both the tranquility of the hills and the excitement of the coast.

This complex offers wonderful amenities like a spa, sauna of heated swimming pool. There is a complete fitness studio and a coworking room. Outside, there is a volleyball court and a great swimming pool. There are, of course, also underground parking spaces.

The properties for sale in Malaga have a lot to offer, from solariums in the penthouses to beautiful gardens in the ground-floor units. The interior is spacious and well-designed. The kitchens are fully fitted and ready to use. The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.


AGP-00987

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$552,245
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$269,826
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$916,019
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$594,500
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$321,394
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$414,201
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$674,092
The year of construction 2027
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Show all Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$340,439
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$397,146
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Where Not to Buy Property in Spain: an Overview of Problem Regions
21.10.2025
Where Not to Buy Property in Spain: an Overview of Problem Regions
Show all publications