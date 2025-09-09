Apartment in a new building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante

  1. Realting.com
Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante

Finestrat, Spain
$676,906
ID: 27837
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Village
    Finestrat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    2026

Exterior details

  Parking

  Swimming pool

About the complex

Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments for Sale in Finestrat

Stylish apartments are situated in Finestrat a charming town located in the province of Alicante, Spain, on the eastern coast along the Costa Blanca. It is known for its blend of beautiful beaches, mountain views, and rich historical heritage. The town is divided into two main areas: the coastal section, Cala de Finestrat, and the traditional inland village situated near the Puig Campana mountain. In summary, Finestrat is a unique blend of coastal beauty and mountainous landscapes, with its charming old town, beautiful beach, and opportunities for both relaxation and adventure. It is an excellent destination for those seeking a more tranquil experience close to the liveliness of Benidorm.

Being so well situated, the apartments for sale in Finestrat Alicante are a short stroll from the golf course, and a 5-minute trip from a large shopping center brimming with retail stores and supermarkets, satisfying all your shopping needs. Additionally, the nearby bus station offers excellent connectivity, while a slightly longer drive will take you to the iconic city of Benidorm, famous for its towering skyline. This vibrant city boasts year-round events, exciting theme parks like Terra Mitica, and a full range of essential services such as schools and medical facilities.

The apartments come with a very complete communal area, with swimming pools (one semi-Olympic 25m), children's games, a paddle tennis court, an outdoor gym, an indoor gym, a petanque, a coworking room, and a multipurpose room.

Inside these modern apartments you have either two or three spacious double bedrooms depending on the model, regardless they all come with two bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and dining areas, and a spacious living area with French-style windows that allow in ample natural light.


ALC-00963

Finestrat, Spain
Apartment in a new building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$676,906
