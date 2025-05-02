Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zelenogradsky District, Russia

Zelenogradsk
14
33 properties total found
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Want to realize your dreams of a private house? Just the time. I will sell the house 83.5 sq…
$112,254
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Barnhaus 107.1 sq.m. In the cottage village of Amberdorf on the Baltic coast, village of Kul…
$177,243
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy house in the style of Barnhaus, near the sea, in the village of AmberDorf. Book today. …
$104,074
5 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey residential house 164 m2 (2017 p. with address and residence) on a land …
$183,151
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$254,048
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
An investment house. The place is the most important thing. We offer Amberdorf in Kaliningra…
$80,350
Apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/6
I will sell a stylish studio by the sea in Zelenogradsk! Address : Gagarina St., 87 Square: …
$237,387
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy house in the style of Barnhouse, near the sea, in the village of Amberdorf. Book it tod…
$117,335
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/6
I will sell a stylish apartment by the sea in Zelenogradsk! Address: Gagarina St., 87 Square…
$258,302
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a new 1-k apartment with a cozy LCD Green Bay apartment 30.3KV.M is located on the 3…
$101,619
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
I bring to your attention a unique house that combines comfort, security and amazing nature!…
$222,144
6 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
6 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
An exclusive proposal on the coast of the Baltic Sea, the village of Salskoye Zelenogradsky …
$649,890
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$254,048
House in Pereslavskoe, Russia
House
Pereslavskoe, Russia
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
The dream of a suburban life can become a reality this summer! Right now in the Communist Po…
$124,070
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer for the Baltic Sea! We offer for purchase apartments of different areas on d…
$147,094
2 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
A cozy two -room apartment is sold in Zelenogradsk, in just a three -minute calmly step to t…
$134,232
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
Exclusive offer for the Baltic Sea! We offer for purchase apartments of different areas on d…
$138,710
3 room apartment in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
I will sell a three-room apartment of 62 square meters in a small apartment building. Amber,…
$50,810
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Fashion trends in recent years have led to the popularization of suburban construction or th…
$214,094
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
House A-Frame 128 sq.m. in the cottage village of Amberdorf on the Baltic coast, Kulikovo, Z…
$109,890
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$254,048
4 room house in Kuzneckoe, Russia
4 room house
Kuzneckoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
HOME WE'RE TAKING THE LAKE! Already with Remohtom, furniture and equipment! 15 minutes from …
$251,685
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A chic country house in the village of Filino in Zelenograd district, to Svetlogorsk 12km, t…
$333,036
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
House 60 sq.m. In the cottage village of Amberdorf on the Baltic coast, village of Kulikovo,…
$112,254
3 room house in Rosino, Russia
3 room house
Rosino, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a house project with a modern design located on a site in the vil…
$99,847
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Do you want to realize your dreams of a private home? It's about time. I will sell the House…
$93,348
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential building is sold in Zelenogradsk, p Clinsovka, German construction, two -story…
$183,151
3 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive offer, selling a house in Zelenogradsky district, Rakitnaya village (10 km from th…
$56,718
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell a cottage Lorenz, in the city of Svetlogorsk, in the cottage village of Solnechn…
$295,404
4 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Do you want to realize your dreams of a private home? It's about time. I will sell the House…
$151,247
