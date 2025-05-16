Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zelenogradsky District, Russia

22 properties total found
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy house in the style of Barnhaus, near the sea, in the village of AmberDorf. Book today. …
$109,373
4 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Do you want to realize your dreams of a private home? It's about time. I will sell the House…
$159,998
Townhouse 5 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$268,746
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$268,746
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A chic country house in the village of Filino in Zelenograd district, to Svetlogorsk 12km, t…
$349,995
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy house in the style of Barnhouse, near the sea, in the village of Amberdorf. Book it tod…
$124,123
House in Kulikovo, Russia
House
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Barnhaus 89.5 sq.m. In the cottage village of Amberdorf on the Baltic coast, village of Kuli…
$109,998
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
An investment house. The place is the most important thing. We offer Amberdorf in Kaliningra…
$84,999
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
I bring to your attention a unique house that combines comfort, security and amazing nature!…
$234,997
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Do you want to realize your dreams of a private home? It's about time. I will sell the House…
$98,749
4 room house in Kuzneckoe, Russia
4 room house
Kuzneckoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
HOME WE'RE TAKING THE LAKE! Already with Remohtom, furniture and equipment! 15 minutes from …
$266,246
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Fashion trends in recent years have led to the popularization of suburban construction or th…
$224,997
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential building is sold in Zelenogradsk, p Clinsovka, German construction, two -story…
$193,747
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
House A-Frame 128 sq.m. in the cottage village of Amberdorf on the Baltic coast, Kulikovo, Z…
$116,248
3 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive offer, selling a house in Zelenogradsky district, Rakitnaya village (10 km from th…
$87,499
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
House 60 sq.m. In the cottage village of Amberdorf on the Baltic coast, village of Kulikovo,…
$118,748
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Want to realize your dreams of a private house? Just the time. I will sell the house 83.5 sq…
$123,748
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$268,746
6 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
6 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
An exclusive proposal on the coast of the Baltic Sea, the village of Salskoye Zelenogradsky …
$687,490
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Barnhaus 107.1 sq.m. In the cottage village of Amberdorf on the Baltic coast, village of Kul…
$187,497
5 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey residential house 164 m2 (2017 p. with address and residence) on a land …
$193,747
3 room house in Kovrovo, Russia
3 room house
Kovrovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
In order to evaluate this house, it is necessary to enter it. And for this - 15 minutes. By …
$206,247
Properties features in Zelenogradsky District, Russia

