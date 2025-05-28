Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Zelenogradsk
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Zelenogradsk, Russia

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$267,904
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go