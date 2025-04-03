Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Zelenograd
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zelenograd, Russia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Zelenograd, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenograd, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 11/14
A spacious one -room apartment on the 11th floor in a quiet courtyard in the city center nea…
$91,512
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zelenograd, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes