Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Yantarny
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Yantarny, Russia

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Yantarnyy, Russia
Restaurant
Yantarnyy, Russia
A finished business is sold - a fully equipped summer cafe in the village. Amber Central Bea…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes