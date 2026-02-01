Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Vsevolozhsk
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Vsevolozhsk, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 180 m² in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Commercial property 180 m²
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Art. 89621086. Special New Year's offer! Price reduction! For sale is an active business - …
$36,802
Leave a request
Commercial property 180 m² in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Commercial property 180 m²
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Art. 89621086. Special New Year's offer! Price reduction! For sale is an active business - …
$36,719
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go