Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volosovo
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Volosovo, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Volosovo, Russia
4 room house
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell a cozy winter residential house in the city of Volosovo, on a land plot of 12 hu…
$93,168
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go