Residential properties for sale in Strelna, Russia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Strelna, Russia
1 room apartment
Strelna, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/4
Sale on assignment of the rights of a spacious one-room apartment of euro format (kitchen-li…
$105,202
