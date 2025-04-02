Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia

2 properties total found
House in Solnechnogorsk, Russia
House
Solnechnogorsk, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Your attention! A part of the house with a separate entrance is sold. House for 4 families. …
$48,311
Leave a request
House in Blagoveshchenka, Russia
House
Blagoveshchenka, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
We sell a 2-storey brick house (165M2), in a closed cottage village "Kutuzovo Club", located…
$180,400
Leave a request
