Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Shcherbinka
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Shcherbinka, Russia

2 properties total found
House in Shcherbinka, Russia
House
Shcherbinka, Russia
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a 2-storey log house with an area of ​​64 sq. m on a plot of 8 ares (individual …
$182,030
Leave a request
House 12 rooms in Shcherbinka, Russia
House 12 rooms
Shcherbinka, Russia
Rooms 12
Area 528 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 731-401, Warsaw highway, 15 km from the Moscow Ring …
$340,460
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes