Houses for sale in Vnukovo, Russia

10 properties total found
7 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
7 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency database: 236-912, Kyiv highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$301,785
5 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
5 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 220-740, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP (…
$775,227
5 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
5 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency's base is 220-732, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$625,046
4 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
4 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
The object code in the agency’s database: 736-707, Minsk highway, 22 km from the Moscow Ring…
$275,107
5 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
5 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency’s database: 736-702, Minsk highway, 22 km from the Moscow Ring…
$343,202
8 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
8 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 1 162 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency database: 220-142, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$1,51M
4 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
4 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
The object code in the agency’s database: 736-701, Minsk highway, 22 km from the Moscow Ring…
$280,853
House in Vnukovo, Russia
House
Vnukovo, Russia
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 262-415, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino. N…
$410,428
5 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
5 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in agency base 220-711, Kiev Highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP (Krekshino).…
$1,24M
7 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
7 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the database of the agency: 219-908, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow …
$1,07M
