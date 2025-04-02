Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Podolsk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Podolsk, Russia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Podolsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Podolsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
A two -room apartment is sold in the center of Podolsk on a high 1 ohm floor of a 5 -storey …
$80,893
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Podolsk, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes