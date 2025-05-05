Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
3 room house in Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/1
Country house in the clubhouse! The path to the dream home begins here!! Offer for connoisse…
$286,092
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go