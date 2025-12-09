Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Ostrovtsy
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ostrovtsy, Russia

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Ostrovtsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Ostrovtsy, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 17/17
Urgently sold a beautiful apartment with panormic views from the sole owner!🚌 Excellent tran…
$130,000
