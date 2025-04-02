Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house in Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-storey house is sold in a developed garden "Forest-2". On the plot there are: bath, we…
$37,870
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes