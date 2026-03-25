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Warehouses for sale in Mytishchi, Russia

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Warehouse 10 000 m² in Mytishchi, Russia
Warehouse 10 000 m²
Mytishchi, Russia
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class C cold warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Mytishchi, Ugolnaya str., 4 p…
$99,381
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