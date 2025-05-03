Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Moscow, Russia

Kommunarka
4
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Townhouse 6 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
Townhouse 6 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the Agency database: 586-217, Kaluga highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring …
$360,655
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 586-915, Kaluga highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring …
$350,941
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kommunarka, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
The object of the object in the agency database: 226-715, Kiev highway, 1 km from the Moscow…
$223,436
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Troitsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 373-412, Kaluga highway, 17 km from the Moscow Ring …
$327,869
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kommunarka, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 711, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
$235,651
Leave a request
Townhouse 8 rooms in Puchkovo, Russia
Townhouse 8 rooms
Puchkovo, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency database: 327-946, Kaluga highway, 17 km from the MKAD, Raviss…
$425,015
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Sosenki, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Sosenki, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the base of agency 108-253, Kaluzhsky highway, 5 km from MKAD, Dubrovka LC (S…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 rooms in Kommunarka, Russia
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency’s database: 226-716, Kiev highway, 1 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$239,223
Leave a request

Properties features in Moscow, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go