Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Moscow, Russia

Kommunarka
13
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
160 properties total found
Commercial property 165 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 165 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 165 m²
Floor 14
Background: We offer for rent an office space of 165 m2, located on the 14th floor of the ne…
$5,490
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 211 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 211 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 211 m²
Floor 1/10
Free rental 211.00 sq.m. 1st floor We bring to your attention a two -level room on the grou…
$6,655
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 135 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 135 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
GBA - 3 364 sq.m, GLA - 3 100 sq.m vacant areas from 10 m2 to 3 300 m2 Price 2000 per sq. m…
$4,900
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 14 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 14 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 14 m²
Floor 1
Unique premises for rent (100 meters) from the metro Lesoparkova 14 square meters. The first…
$726
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 939 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 939 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 939 m²
Floor 1
Warm warehouse - 1 floor. Security: Round the clock with video surveillance. Access: 24/7. …
$19,314
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 38 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 38 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/14
You have access to a unique opportunity to rent a free-purpose premises with an area of ​​38…
$3,146
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 409 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 409 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 409 m²
Floor 2/5
Business center "Petrel" General description: Business center "Burevestnik" is a modern bus…
$10,758
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 930 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 930 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious warehouses for rent!   We offer a warehouse with a total area of ​​930 sq.m.  Loc…
$20,884
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 254 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 254 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 254 m²
Floor 7/12
We offer you an excellent offer for renting an office of 254.00 sq.m. on the 7th floor in th…
$14,882
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 100 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 100 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/10
Rent of premises 100.00 sq.m. 1st floor We bring to your attention a two -level room on the…
$3,630
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 106 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 106 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 106 m²
Floor 3
Rent an office on the 3rd floor, just 5 minutes from the metro Oktyabrskaya! The area is 106…
$5,397
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 69 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 69 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 69 m²
Floor 9
Attention! The commercial of free use on the ground floor in a residential building, just a …
$3,630
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 62 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 62 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/9
We bring to your attention a unique commercial of free use on the ground floor of a nine -st…
$3,327
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 50 m² in Rumancevo, Russia
Commercial property 50 m²
Rumancevo, Russia
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/24
- room 50 sq.m. - The first floor - 2 separate entrances - All city communications - Wet poi…
$3,025
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 267 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 267 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 267 m²
Floor 5/12
I will hand over the office premises 266.9 m2 in the new class of class A. Lot is located in…
$8,073
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 33 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 33 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 33 m²
Floor 13/17
$1,028
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 124 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 124 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer rent a commercial of free use with an area of ​​124.3 sq.m. On the ground floor of …
$6,473
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 200 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 200 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/7
Office 200 m2 in BC Tsvetnoy 30 - a modern space for work, in the center of Moscow near the …
$7,259
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 170 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 170 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 170 m²
Floor 7/7
We present to your attention a bright, modern. comfortable office of 170 m2 in Central Distr…
$16,866
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 115 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 115 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/7
Rent an office space on the 3rd floor with a view to the Atrium in the Davydkovo metro area!…
$3,935
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 64 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 64 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/5
Rental of premises MAP rate: RUB 133,333 (including VAT and utility costs). Location: 6th …
$1,613
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 052 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 1 052 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 052 m²
Floor 4/13
We rent a floor 1051.7 m2 in the new conceptual office center A Moscow, Yuzao, Obruchevsky d…
$35,527
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 116 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 116 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/7
For rent a modern, very comfortable office of 116.4 m2 in Class A Business Center! Office wi…
$3,990
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 164 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 164 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/12
Rent a room for retail 163.9 m2 in the new class A. Business Park A. The business park cons…
$7,932
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 124 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 124 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 124 m²
Floor -1/5
Rent a room near the metro Alexeevskaya Suitable for different purposes Object number: #254…
$1,375
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 959 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 959 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 959 m²
Floor 1/4
Building of the early twentieth century. Rent from the owner, without any commissions. In w…
$348,111
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 905 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 905 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 905 m²
Floor 2/3
We rent a service office for 180 jobs with an area of ​​904, 6 m2. Moscow, Yuao, Danilovsky …
$56,624
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 35 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 35 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Description Arand for the 35M2 1st Kotlyakov Pereulok, 2AK3 (4 minutes on foot, Mestpo Barsh…
$1,028
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 48 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 48 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/3
A spacious rental office on the second floor with an excellent location near the Tula metro!…
$1,996
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 125 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 125 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/13
We rent an office of 125.3 m2 in the new conceptual office center A Moscow, Yuzao, Obruchevs…
$4,674
per month
Leave a request