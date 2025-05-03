Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mirnyj, Russia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Mirnyj, Russia
1 room apartment
Mirnyj, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/17
The best offer in the area ! For sale a bright, cozy 1 bedroom apartment in a modern LCD « T…
$79,547
