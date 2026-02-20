Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Mamonovo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mamonovo, Russia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Mamonovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Mamonovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
I'll sell a spacious 65 sq.m. 2 room apartment in a brick house on the 2nd floor out of 5 in…
$70,354
