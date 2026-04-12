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Warehouses for sale in Leninsky District, Russia

Vidnoye
19
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50 properties total found
Warehouse 1 422 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 422 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 1 422 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse unit is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Ligh…
$3,02M
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Warehouse 750 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 750 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 750 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Light Industrial format. O…
$1,60M
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Warehouse 1 330 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 330 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 1 330 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Light Industrial format. O…
$2,83M
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Warehouse 978 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 978 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 978 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Light Industrial format. O…
$23,094
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Warehouse 2 552 m² in Meserino, Russia
Warehouse 2 552 m²
Meserino, Russia
Area 2 552 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse of class B+ is offered for rent Area: 2 552 sq. m - general (warm …
$32,877
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Warehouse 6 500 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 6 500 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 6 500 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse unit is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Ligh…
$14,65M
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Warehouse 1 956 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 956 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 1 956 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse unit is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Ligh…
$4,16M
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Warehouse 3 993 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 993 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 3 993 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse unit is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Ligh…
$94,318
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Warehouse 643 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 643 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 643 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Light Industrial format. O…
$1,37M
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Warehouse 4 932 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 4 932 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 4 932 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse unit is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Ligh…
$10,48M
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Warehouse 3 470 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 470 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 3 470 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse of class B+ is offered for rent Area: 3,470 sq m total 2,970 sq m …
$58,112
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Warehouse 978 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 978 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 978 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Light Industrial format. O…
$2,08M
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Warehouse 2 552 m² in Meserino, Russia
Warehouse 2 552 m²
Meserino, Russia
Area 2 552 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered production and warehouse class B+ Area: 2 552 sq. m - general (warm war…
$4,27M
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Warehouse 3 183 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 183 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 3 183 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse unit is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Ligh…
$7,18M
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Warehouse 3 756 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 756 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 3 756 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse unit is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Ligh…
$7,98M
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Warehouse 1 330 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 330 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 1 330 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Light Industrial format. O…
$31,401
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Warehouse 14 065 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 14 065 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 14 065 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse unit is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Ligh…
$29,90M
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Warehouse 10 713 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 10 713 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 10 713 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse unit is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Ligh…
$22,77M
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Warehouse 9 826 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 9 826 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 9 826 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse unit is offered for rent/sale in a modern industrial park of Ligh…
$20,89M
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Warehouse 1 494 m² in Gorki, Russia
Warehouse 1 494 m²
Gorki, Russia
Area 1 494 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Vidnoye, village of Gorki, ter Kashi…
$3,08M
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Warehouse 7 000 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 7 000 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 3
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 19,000 m2, di…
$152,192
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Warehouse 19 422 m² in Gorki, Russia
Warehouse 19 422 m²
Gorki, Russia
Area 19 422 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Vidnoye, village of Gorki, ter Kashi…
$40,03M
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Warehouse 33 618 m² in Vidnoye, Russia
Warehouse 33 618 m²
Vidnoye, Russia
Area 33 618 m²
Floor 1
ID: w8838 Industrial and warehouse complex. Currently, the facility is used for the producti…
$26,27M
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Warehouse 15 480 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 15 480 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 15 480 m²
Floor 3
Class A heated warehouse for rent Warehouses from 2000 m2 Technical specifications: - Tota…
$336,562
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Warehouse 2 988 m² in Gorki, Russia
Warehouse 2 988 m²
Gorki, Russia
Area 2 988 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Vidnoye, village of Gorki, ter Kashi…
$6,16M
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Warehouse 1 360 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 360 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 1 360 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse areas of Light Industrial format are offered for sale. Location: MO…
$2,78M
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Warehouse 1 750 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 750 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 1 750 m²
Floor 3
Rentals Spacious and warm warehouse for rent! Total area: 4750 sq. m. Ceiling height: 7.5 m…
$38,048
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Warehouse 2 000 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
Area: 2000 square meters Heating: gas. Storage: multi-temperature (you can store products, p…
$33,495
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Warehouse 3 479 m² in Leninsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 479 m²
Leninsky District, Russia
Area 3 479 m²
Floor 1
ID: w11725 Production and warehouse premises of the Light Industrial format are offered for …
$7,11M
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Warehouse 7 470 m² in Gorki, Russia
Warehouse 7 470 m²
Gorki, Russia
Area 7 470 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Vidnoye, village of Gorki, ter Kashi…
$15,40M
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