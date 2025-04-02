Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kuyvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kuyvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Kuyvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
$43,372
2 room apartment in Steklyannyy, Russia
2 room apartment
Steklyannyy, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
$56,022
Properties features in Kuyvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
