Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kstovo
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Kstovo, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kstovo, Russia
Plot of land
Kstovo, Russia
Area 270 000 m²
Продаётся земельный участок в Кстовском районе Нижегородской области. Участок расположен в п…
$444,078
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes