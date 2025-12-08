  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Krasnogorsky District
  4. New houses

New Cottage villages in Krasnogorsky District, Russia

Saburovo
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Show all Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Saburovo, Russia
from
$445,056
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 146–256 m²
15 real estate properties 15
About the village The cottage village "Saburovo Club" is an exclusive business-class project from the developer "FGC", located in a picturesque corner of the Moscow region, 10 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the high-speed Friday highway. The village harmoniously combines modern architect…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go