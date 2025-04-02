Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Korolyov, Russia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Korolyov, Russia
1 room apartment
Korolyov, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
Hurry up! Great 1-room apartment in the city of Korolev, st. Military builders, d.14, on the…
$58,438
Properties features in Korolyov, Russia

