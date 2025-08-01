Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room house in Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Sold plot 69.3 acres. On the site, the house is 70 square meters. on the site, there is also…
$30,826
Leave a request
House in Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Sold plot 6.38 acres. On the plot, the house is 50 square meters. on the site there is also …
$43,157
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go