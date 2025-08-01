Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

3 properties total found
2 room house in Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Sold plot 69.3 acres. On the site, the house is 70 square meters. on the site, there is also…
$30,826
Leave a request
House in Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Sold plot 6.38 acres. On the plot, the house is 50 square meters. on the site there is also …
$43,157
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kirovsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Kirovsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/9
Comfortable, modern, cozy one-room apartment is offered. Light, sunny, windows go into the y…
$97,411
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kirovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go