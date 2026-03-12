Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Khotkovo
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Khotkovo, Russia

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 5 800 m² in Khotkovo, Russia
Warehouse 5 800 m²
Khotkovo, Russia
Area 5 800 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Sergiev Posad, Khotkovo, Zagorska…
$88,942
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go