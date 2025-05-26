Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Guryevsk, Russia

2 properties total found
5 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
5 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For connoisseurs of fresh air of a spacious house and land plot, a two-storey house in the p…
$817,861
6 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
6 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a spacious three-story house of 385 sq m in. Guryevsk ( 10 minutes from. K…
$503,299
