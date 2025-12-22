Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia

5 properties total found
3 room cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
The developer IZHS sells on the site in a contract for the construction of a house from Carc…
$89,656
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 127 m²
Country houses as a type of investment are especially popular among residents of megacities.…
$133,216
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 160 m²
« Princess Lake » — The cottage village, on the territory of which 1,036 stone mansions, lux…
$569,452
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 335 m²
« Onegino » – A cottage village with plots with an area of ​​25 acres and residences up to 7…
$1,31M
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 270 m²
Millennium Park & ​​Mdash; The elite cottage village of class De Luxe in the Istra district.…
Price on request
